Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 4,009 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

