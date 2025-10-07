Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephen J. Garry & Associates LLC now owns 159,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $74.80.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

