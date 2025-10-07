Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 294 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $286.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

