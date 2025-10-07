Roundview Capital LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $986.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $929.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $997.50.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.00.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

