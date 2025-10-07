Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $382,510,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after buying an additional 686,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average is $175.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

