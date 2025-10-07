Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 78,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

