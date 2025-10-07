OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. Crcm LP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 2.1%

IBIT opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

