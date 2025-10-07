Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

