Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $120.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

