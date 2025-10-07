Slow Capital Inc. Sells 4,249 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHX opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

