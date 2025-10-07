Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,989 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $139,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Ford Motor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 795,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

