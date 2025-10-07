Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 6,067 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 63,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

