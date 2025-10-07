iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Stock Holdings Boosted by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,961,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,932,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after acquiring an additional 907,276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 31.2%

Shares of EFV opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

