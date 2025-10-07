The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4%

TJX stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The company has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.66.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.