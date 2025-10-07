RMG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $250.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.60.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

