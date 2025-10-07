Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Elm3 Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.60. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $250.85.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

