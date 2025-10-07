Hardy Reed LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

