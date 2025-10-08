The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of AMG stock opened at $239.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,265,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after acquiring an additional 960,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,779,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.