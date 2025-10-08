Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Argus raised shares of Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.33.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$69.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.92. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$55.16 and a 52 week high of C$70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

