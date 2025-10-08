Desjardins Comments on Champion Iron FY2027 Earnings

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

TSE CIA opened at C$4.36 on Monday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

