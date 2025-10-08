Roth Capital Issues Positive Estimate for TSE:SVM Earnings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of SVM opened at C$9.80 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$10.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$195,120.00. Also, insider Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.69, for a total transaction of C$267,664.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$883,358.12. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their position. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.