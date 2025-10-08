Neogen (NEOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 9th. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $203.9330 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,210 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

