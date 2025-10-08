Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of FIGR opened at $44.23 on Monday. Figure Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.45.

In related news, Director Adam Gilbert Boyden sold 468,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $11,721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,651,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,278,950. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,429,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,092,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,314,400. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

