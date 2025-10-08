TSE:DBM FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by Raymond James Financial

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.46. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$761.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

