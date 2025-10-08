Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMEO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMEO

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 1,547.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 146,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vimeo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 93.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.