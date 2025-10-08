Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Price

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $897.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts expect that Vitesse Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 537,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 92,199 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

