Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Price Target at $175.50

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.50.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $98.83 and a 12 month high of $198.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

