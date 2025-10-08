Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $33.45

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.
NYSE MT opened at $38.54 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
