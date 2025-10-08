Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of HALO FY2025 Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,507,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $55,285,726.65. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock worth $7,779,595. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

