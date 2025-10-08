Q3 Earnings Estimate for Turtle Beach Issued By B. Riley

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Turtle Beach in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Crum expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turtle Beach presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

TBCH stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Turtle Beach has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $301.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Turtle Beach news, Director William Z. Wyatt bought 693,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 693,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,992.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of Turtle Beach stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,061,112 shares in the company, valued at $29,700,623.92. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

