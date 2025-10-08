Q3 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining Issued By Roth Capital

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $18.80 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,204,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,619 shares of company stock worth $6,626,362. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

