Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 215 to GBX 240. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Serica Energy traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 966582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.77).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 207 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £833.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,668.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

