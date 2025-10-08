Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aemetis from $2.20 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of AMTX opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.68 million. Analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aemetis

In related news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 26,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $66,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 208,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,550.54. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

