Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Trading Down 1.8% on Insider Selling

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 758,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,601,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Specifically, major shareholder Hold 101 Lp Bsiv sold 820,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $15,377,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,530,472 shares in the company, valued at $366,196,350. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii L.P. Ftv sold 678,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $12,712,856.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,350,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,074,331.25. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Neptune Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Neptune Insurance

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

