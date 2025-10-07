Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,287 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 10.7% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,380,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,864,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

