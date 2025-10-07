Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $439,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $449.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.19.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

