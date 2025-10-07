Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wealth Management Nebraska grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 422,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $295.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.13 and a 200-day moving average of $274.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

