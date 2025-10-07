Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 586 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,866,000 after purchasing an additional 312,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

