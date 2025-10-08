Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 0.8%

TOTZF stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

