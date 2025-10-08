Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $249.76

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.1750.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Boston Beer stock opened at $221.76 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $185.34 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.18.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

