Short Interest in TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Decreases By 34.2%

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.4344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%.

