Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Declines By 29.7%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 649,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 922,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,490.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,490.0 days.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

