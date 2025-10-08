Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Declines By 29.7%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 649,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 922,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,490.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,490.0 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
