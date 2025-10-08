Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 16,079 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 471.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 751,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 371,824 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 426,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

