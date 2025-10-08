Detalus Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF $BALI

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $457.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

