Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of PAY opened at $32.36 on Friday. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Paymentus had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 5.37%.The firm had revenue of $280.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Paymentus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,763.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,356,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,156 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

