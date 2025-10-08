iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 5.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,688,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $334.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $336.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

