Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

