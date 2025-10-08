Detalus Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.