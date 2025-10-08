Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,529,970,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 306,500,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources is an African-focused energy company advancing its operation in Cameroon towards production and cash flow, and de-risking attractive exploration licenses in the emerging oil and gas provinces of Namibia and South Africa, where world-class discoveries have recently been made.

The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.

