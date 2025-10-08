iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 2379891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,656,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,822 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,021,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,331,000 after buying an additional 2,354,023 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,026,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,293,000 after buying an additional 252,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,264,000 after acquiring an additional 182,042 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,578,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,965,000 after acquiring an additional 109,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

